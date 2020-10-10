SARASOTA — The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) has launched its first-ever, limited-opportunity fundraising program to name seats in the newly renovated Sailor Circus Arena.
This is the first such opportunity in the 71-year history of the Sailor Circus program.
Naming proceeds will help build the new Sailor Circus Fund, which will provide scholarships, equipment and maintenance, performance costumes and more to future generations of young artists.
“We are so excited with our arena’s evolution. Last year, our successful community campaign funded a complete makeover and air conditioning for the first time,” said Pedro Reis, CAC founder, president and CEO. “Now our community has the opportunity to name more than 1,300 seats in celebration of 71 years of ‘The Greatest Little Show on Earth.’”
For as little as $100, arena seats can be named for the donor, a family member, a special occasion or in honor or in memory of someone.
“This is a wonderful way to support our young circus artists while recognizing those who mean the most to us,” said Shari Ashman, CAC board member and chair of the Sailor Circus Fund.
There are two levels of seat naming: VIP (Siskel/Koski) Section Seats at $150 per seat and Premium and Value Section Seats at $100 per seat.
The Sailor Circus Arena has undergone a $5 million complete interior renovation featuring retractable stadium seating; upgraded lighting and sound systems; enhanced performance flooring; ADA-compliant bathrooms; a new concession area and air conditioning.
The arena is now the largest, state-of-the-art youth circus arts training facility in the nation.
The Sailor Circus Academy not only trains students in the circus arts, it also teaches participants life lessons.
“My years in the Sailor Circus program have been an incredible experience and one that I will continue to take with me into the future,” said Jake Peterman, a recent Sailor Circus Academy graduate. “Communication, confidence and trust are just a few of the many skills I learned over the years which I will carry into all aspects of life.”
Information on the new seat-naming program can be found at CircusArts.org or by calling 941-355-9335, ext. 311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.