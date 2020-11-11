VENICE — Melodi Wilson was recently named the Woman Veteran of the Year.
Wilson was a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant.
She will be receiving her award on Veterans Day at J.R. Hamel Park in Sarasota.
Wilson is originally from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and has been a Venice resident for the past four years.
She is a member and service officer of North Port American Legion 254 and serves with the Honor Guard at NOVEL 159.
Melodi Wilson was nominated for the award by Norm MacLellan Post 159 Color Guard commander.
In nominating Melodi, MacLellan writes that in the past two years, Melodi has participated in 60 events. She proudly wears her uniform marching in parades and concerts.
She participates at memorial services at Sarasota National Cemetery. She folds the American flag, often plays taps and serves as chaplain at the services.
Her service includes nine years in the Air Force as a computer operator. She was stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Patrick AFB and Hickam AFB.
Her military awards include Air Force Commendation Medal with 1 oak leaf cluster, Air Force Good Conduct with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Overseas Long Tour ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service award with one oak leaf cluster, the NCO military education ribbon and the U S Air Force training ribbon.
Melodi’s two daughters and grandson continue to reside in Pennsylvania.
On this Veterans Day, we salute Staff Sgt. U.S. Air Force Melodi Wilson and thank her and all veterans for their service to our country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.