Members of the American Legion NoVel Post 159 paused on Memorial Day to salute the more than 650,000 men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms.
Members of American Legion NoVel Post color guard presented the colors.
Chaplain John Farrow read the blessing. Norm MacLellan reminded the group it had been 75 years since the end of World War II. He mentioned the Korean War and Vietnam. He reminded those present of the military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
At this time Norm also talked about those who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic. Melodi Wilson set a wreath and all saluted.
On a quiet morning in Venice the sound of taps being played brought a clear message to everyone including those taking their early morning stroll who paused.
Memorial Day is special. The small memorial near the kiosk in Centennial Park became a nice reminder that a simple ceremony where even a few gather in gratitude can be a Ceremony of Remembrance.
Placing flags
At Memorial Gardens in Venice, volunteers started early on the morning placing flags at the graves of veterans. Among the volunteers was Barbara Vaughn and the Munoz family. About 50 others were on hand.
Volunteers gathered at golf carts and took stacks of flags to distribute on graves. In the early morning with the sun rising, it was a peaceful time allowing for personal thoughts and meditation.
Thanks to Marjorie Delleker and the Memorial Gardens crew for continuing this event. When all the flags were placed it was inspiring to look out at the field and see the hundreds of flags. Venice is a city of veterans.
Seeing the flags at Memorial Gardens and the volunteers placing them and the Memorial Day Ceremony at Centennial Park one realizes veterans and their families continue their oath of service to their country beyond the battlefield.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Norm MacLellan commander of American Legion Post 159. While it was challenge to get a permit for a traditional Venice Memorial Day ceremony, Norm gathered less than 10 people and found a spot and had a Memorial Day tribute.
Some people passing by paused for taps. In all it was a special tribute. Norm MacLellan is one of the veterans who wouldn’t take no for an answer and who makes Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.