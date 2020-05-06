Editor’s note: Charles Whiten is the Sarasota County Area commander of The Salvation Army, overseeing the Sarasota and Venice offices and soon, the new North Port facility.

The combined Salvation Army of Sarasota and Venice ranked 20th overall of the 687 participating organizations for donations received during last week’s Giving Challenge with $131,247 including match.

The amount came from 650 donations.

Overall, the Giving Challenge raised $18,432,471 with a total of 58,947 donations.

