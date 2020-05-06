Editor’s note: Charles Whiten is the Sarasota County Area commander of The Salvation Army, overseeing the Sarasota and Venice offices and soon, the new North Port facility.
The combined Salvation Army of Sarasota and Venice ranked 20th overall of the 687 participating organizations for donations received during last week’s Giving Challenge with $131,247 including match.
The amount came from 650 donations.
Overall, the Giving Challenge raised $18,432,471 with a total of 58,947 donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.