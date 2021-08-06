VENICE — The San Marco building on Tampa Avenue was completely covered and undergoing fumigation starting Wednesday.
Large coverings of blue and red blanket where the building is just off Centennial Park in the historic downtown.
"We are in the process of trying to eradicate an infestation of termites," said Peter Cundari, former president of the Venice Centre Association.
Cundari said the process will end Sunday evening, if everything goes to plan.
Turner Pest Control regularly takes care of the buildings pest control needs and was tasked for this large scale fumigation.
Cundari said the association found August would be the best time to fumigate since many of the residents are snowbirds and some businesses were closed.
The permanent residents had to find lodging elsewhere while the process was taking place. Cundari said many stayed at hotels or with families in the area.
The fumigation was part of the upgrades to the building that has been going on for several years.
"The last major thing we hope we have to do," Cundari said.
The historic building was established in 1926 and includes businesses on the first floor and condominiums on the second and third floors.
It was used, for decades, by Kentucky Military Institute as its dorm and classes. After sitting idle for years, it was restored and converted to shopping, office and condo space in the mid-1970s. The association was awarded the Venice Legacy Award this year and he hopes they will become a trendsetter for preservation on the island.
"We love this building and we are doing everything we can to keep it around for the next 100 years," said Larry Campbell, president of the Venice Centre Association.
While the several day fumigating process is taking place, the building is covered in a noticeable shroud leading to residents and visitors taking photos of the red and blue tarping.
"It appears to be the circus back in town here," Campbell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.