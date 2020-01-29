VENICE - Venice city officials announced that today and Thursday, the bond resurfacing projects will be milling and resurfacing San Marco Drive from The Rialto to Harbor Drive.
Motorists should expect a flag operation and slight delays during daytime hours when accessing properties and businesses on San Marco, according to the city.
They noted drivers should use an alternate route if possible. A detour will be marked for motorists traveling between Harbor Drive and U.S. 41.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.