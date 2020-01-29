VENICE - Venice city officials announced that today and Thursday, the bond resurfacing projects will be milling and resurfacing San Marco Drive from The Rialto to Harbor Drive.

Motorists should expect a flag operation and slight delays during daytime hours when accessing properties and businesses on San Marco, according to the city.

They noted drivers should use an alternate route if possible. A detour will be marked for motorists traveling between Harbor Drive and U.S. 41.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments