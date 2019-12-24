Santa is very, very busy right now — but one of his assistants, Nick Trolli, took out a little time to answer a few questions for parents and children.
How long have you been doing this job?
I have been doing this for three-plus decades, 33 years.
What are the most popular gifts girls want this year?
They still really like the American Girl dolls and LOL Dolls.
What are the most popular gifts boys want this year?
Many boys are undecided or shrug their shoulders, but others want Fortnite or Nerf guns. They are still wildly popular.
Have you been asked for a gift that was unusual?
One boy in the Fort Myers area asked for a home. After the event, I spoke to his parents about some resources in that area to help with housing.
What does Santa see that is different today than 10 years ago?
Kids are smarter these days. They question everything. They used to just want to know if my beard is real. Today, they want to know if Santa is real. I turn it around on them and ask if they are the real Johnny or Sally? They tell me that I didn’t answer their question. So if you don’t come up with the right answers, they are going to pick you apart. Children are more engaged in electronics and want more technical stuff now than in the past.
How do you get kids who might be afraid of you to smile?
Mrs. Claus or my elf helper uses a smartphone with a video of a princess for a girl or truck for a boy, and that gets their attention and they look up at the video and not down or try to get away before we get a good picture.
What if a child thinks they hear you in the house? What should they do?
They should stay in bed. If not, the reindeer will take off from the roof and Santa can’t stop by. The reindeer are afraid of children.
Does Santa use the chimney in Florida?
Yes and Mrs. Claus would like them to clean out the chimney before Christmas because the dry cleaning bill has been astronomical. If you don’t have a chimney, don’t worry, I can still deliver your gifts.
How old are you, Santa?
I stopped counting. I can tell you I am not quite as old as the sun, but I’ve passed the moon many times.
After all these years, do you still like cookies?
Yes, but I like lobster tail and steak better, especially after that one year Red Lobster had a commercial showing Santa enjoyed lobster and steak. People actually left out that for me that year. Santa loves cookies, but also any nutritious items. The reindeer love carrots too.
What is your wish for children and families this year?
May children and their families experience the loving touch of the true spirit of Christmas which is Christ.
