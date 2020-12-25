Santa at Sarasoto Memorial Hospital

Santa Claus stopped by Sarasota Memorial Hospital to drop off gifts - but stayed outside due to COVID-19. Ben Kalish portrays Santa Claus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital while the elves were his parents, Carol Ann Kalish and Greg Kalish. Carol Ann Kalish is Sarasota Memorial Hospital's chief legal officer.

SARASOTA - Santa Claus stopped by Sarasota Memorial Hospital to drop off toys for young patients, the hospital announced Christmas morning.

"Because of COVID-19, they remained outside the hospital and masked to keep everyone at SMH safe this holiday season," it noted in an email.

Santa was portrayed by Ben Kalish. The elves included his parents, Carol Ann Kalish and Greg Kalish. Carol Ann Kalish is Sarasota Memorial Hospital's chief legal officer.

"This is the 38th consecutive year that Sarasota Memorial attorneys arranged for Santa to stop by the hospital," the email said.


