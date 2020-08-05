SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet will streamed “specifically filmed performances” to its ticket buyers — and has decided to “replace in-theater performances” for its first three programs in its 30th anniversary season, in announced.
It made the decision “to safeguard audience members, dancers, and staff from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a news release.
But it also wanted to perform for its audience.
“While we’re still finalizing the exact programming elements, this newly created Digital Fall Season is something we’re all excited about,” said Iain Webb, director of The Sarasota Ballet, in a news release. “Our aim is to continue to bring breathtaking works to the stage and ensure that we’re keeping the safety of our dancers in mind. Therefore, as we start this new project, we will focus on ballets and works that have smaller casts in order to limit the number of dancers rehearsing together. Additionally, we are continuing to investigate other innovative performance experiences for audience members and patrons of The Sarasota Ballet.”
The Digital Fall Season is going to try to “emulate” a traditional ballet experience “as close as possible.”
The streamed events will include extra features, it said “to bring audience members behind the scenes with special guest interviews and rehearsal clips, and a look into the process of a world premiere.”
Multiple cameras and angles will be used to film the ballets. The events will be emailed to ticket holders, “who can watch the performance at their leisure over a period of time,” the ballet said.
“Since the pandemic hit, we’ve worked tirelessly to support our dancers and staff through this extraordinary time,” said Joseph Volpe, executive director of The Sarasota Ballet. “It’s the reason why, after we cancelled most of our Spring Season, we continued to pay all our dancers through to the end of their contracts. As we open this newly created Digital Fall Season, we hope that our audience members will engage with these performances, and our donors will remain steadfast in their investment in this great company.”
Webb adds, “Even though there are still relative unknowns at play, we are still planning on bringing all the dancers back in January, and we all look forward to theaters fully opening in the New Year.”
Future programs details for the fall and winter will be announced in the future.
For more information, visit: www.sarasotaballet.org
