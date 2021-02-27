SARASOTA — The Wyland Foundation is putting some work behind the first USA Surf Team set for the Tokyo Olympics.
Artist Wyland is fundraising and auctioning off two surfboards that he has painted, he said in a news release.
“Just painted two surfboards for the US Olympic surf team,” he recently noted on social media while posing in Hawaii with four-time World Champion in surfing, Carissa Moore.
Moore is also a member of the U.S. Olympic Surf Team.
“I’m proud to be a US Olympic artist. Aloha!” Wyland wrote.
He is best known for his art of marine life.
“Beautiful art with a #cleanocean #healthymarinelife message” Team USA (@usasurfteam) tweeted.
Wyland Gallery is at 314 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
