SARASOTA — A Sarasota-based artist is pushing for a repeal of Florida laws that honor the Confederate flag and other emblems and people of the era of confederacy.
John Sims said in a news release that, "in the wake of widespread racial injustice and unrest," its time to repeal Confederate Memorial Day as a holiday and "rename and re-contextualize Judah P. Benjamin Confederate Memorial at Gamble Plantation Historic State Park" in Ellenton.
Sims has an online petition at www.Change.org.
According to his news release, it calls for the repeal of three particular state statutes:
• Florida Statutes 683.01 that maintains Confederate Memorial Day as a legal holiday;
• Florida Statutes 256.051 which prohibits mutilation of Confederate flag and emblem. It reads: “It shall also be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to mutilate, deface, defile, or contemptuously abuse the flag or emblem of Florida or the flag or emblem of the Confederate States by any act whatever”;
• Florida Statutes 256.10 reinforces regard for symbols of the Confederacy. It states: “No person shall publicly mutilate, deface, defile, defy, trample upon, or by word or act cast contempt upon the flags of the Confederacy, or replicas thereof, for crass or commercial purposes.”
Sims also wants the Judah P. Benjamin Confederate Memorial at Gamble Plantation Historic State Park in Ellenton "to create a space on this former plantation to memorialize the enslaved victims who were bonded to this land."
Benjamin was secretary of state of the Confederacy at the end of the Civil War. It is believed he hid in the Gamble Mansion before fleeing to Europe.
Sims is hoping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis along with the Statehouse see the petition.
Sims calls himself a "conceptual artist, writer and activist creating art and curatorial projects spanning the areas of installation, performance, text, music, film, and large-scale activism informed by mathematics, design, the politics of white supremacy, sacred symbols/anniversaries, and poetic/political text."
For two decades, he has fought "symbols of white supremacy with 'Recoloration Proclamation,' a multimedia project that explores the complexity of identity, cultural appropriation and visual terrorism in the context of Confederate iconography and African American culture."
Sims is set to be the artist in residence at the Ringling Museum of Art this fall.
Sims’ work has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC News, NPR, The Guardian, among others. He has written for CNN, The Huffington Post, TheGrio, among others.
For more information, visit www.johnsimsprojects.com
