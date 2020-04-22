SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet is celebrating its 30th anniversary season starting in October and running until May 2021.
Director Iain Webb made the announcement Monday.
The 30th season “serves as a nod to the artistic strides The Sarasota Ballet has made over the past three decades,” the group said in a news release.
Webb has been with it for 14 years.
The season will seven ballad company premieres; several revivals; and ends with “a program dedicated to, and featuring works by three of the greatest female choreographers who impacted the history and evolution of ballet in the 20th century,” the news release states.
“The centerpiece of the season is the much-anticipated Company Premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton’s full-length choreographic adaptation of ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ to be performed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in December.”
It will also include Will Tuckett’s “Changing Light” and George Balanchine’s “Serenade.”
“Major anniversaries such as these can serve just as much for profound reflection and contemplation, as they can for celebration” Webb said. “It has been an enormous privilege to guide the creative path of this Company over the past 13 years. To have been able to bring so many phenomenal works into our repertoire that I had only dreamed of when I first started with The Sarasota Ballet, and to have honored ballet history and revived such important works — especially those created by Sir Fred — has been, and continues to be, a tremendously fulfilling experience. That said, we look to the future as well, collaborating with today’s major choreographic forces such as Sir David Bintley and Mark Morris, and continuing to nurture up-and-coming talents in the Company, and in the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory as well as The Sarasota Ballet School. This year, we embrace the passion and dedication to ballet that has fueled this Company for the past three decades, and will hopefully continue to do so for decades to come.”
The Sarasota Ballet’s 30th season starts Oct. 23 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts with George Balanchine’s “Donizetti Variations”
“Created in 1960 for the New York City Ballet, ‘Donizetti Variations’ first served as part of NYCB’s ‘Salute to Italy’ program, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Italy’s unification.”
The program continues with “Amorosa.”
“The triple bill closes with Paul Taylor’s Company B, framing the turbulent era of World War II through the songs of the Andrews Sisters,” the news release states. “Combining moments of joy and hilarity with the heavy reality of war, Taylor creates a remarkable piece that perfectly exemplifies the duality of the ‘40s. Company B captures Taylor’s mastery of emotional scope and ability to convey complex, nuanced messages through dance.”
Program 2 opens Nov. 20 at the Sarasota Opera House with Ashton’s “Birthday Offering.”
“Birthday Offering” was created in 1956 for the Royal Ballet’s 25th anniversary.
“A grand, sumptuous affair, ‘Birthday Offering’ takes seven couples through a series of variations set to Alexander Glazunov’s music, arranged by Robert Irving, and concludes with an ensemble waltz.”
The company then premieres its Ashton’s “Dante Sonata.” Closing Program 2 is the premiere of Sir David Bintley’s “The Spider’s Feast.”
“A story ballet at its heart, the ballet centers on a predatory spider lurking in the garden as insects battle and play among themselves,” the news release states. “Nicholas Dromgoole wrote, ‘We are conquered, disarmed and happily surrender to its lighthearted insouciance.’”
Program 3 starts Dec. 18 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with “Romeo & Juliet.”
Program 4 returns to FSU Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 26 with Peter Darrell’s “Othello,” Will Tuckett’s “Changing Light,” and a yet to be announced third work.
Program 5 starts March 26 at the Sarasota Opera House with “Serenade.” Following “Serenade” is Mark Morris’ “The Letter V.” The triple bill ends with Kenneth MacMillan’s “Elite Syncopations.”
Program 6 has The Sarasota Ballet present the Mark Morris Dance Group on April 9-10 at the Sarasota Opera House.
“While his dance group tours internationally, Morris has since largely retired from performing, but continues choreography for his company, infusing his remarkable ingenuity and musical affinity into his works,” the news release states. “The Sarasota Ballet is excited and honored to bring this great company back to Sarasota.”
Program 7 is the closing program of 30th anniversary Season along with a new project that will feature female choreographers for several years, the company said.
“The triple bill opens April 30 at the Sarasota Opera House and is dedicated to three female choreographers who played vitally important roles in the evolution of ballet in the 20th Century,” the news release states.
Among them are Agnes de Mille’s “Fall River Legend,” which retells the story of Lizzie Borden; Dame Ninette de Valois’ “Checkmate” which tells “the conflict between Love and Death brought to life through a game of chess, giving human emotion and life to the chess pieces.” ; and closes with the company premiere of Bronislava Nijinska’s “Les Biches.”
For more information, visit www.SarasotaBallet.org or call the box office at 941-359-0099 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
