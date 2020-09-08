SARASOTA – The Sarasota Ballet School will be using American Ballet Theatre curriculum starting in September, it announced in a recent news release.
All faculty of The Sarasota Ballet School - and its dancers - have been certified to teach pre-primary through Level 3 after completing a training course by Dierdre Miles Burger.
Burger is the assistant education director at The Sarasota Ballet School and a member of the ABT’s Artistic Board of Examiners, the news release said.
“We are thrilled that, by introducing the ABT National Training Curriculum, we can develop The Sarasota Ballet’s relationship with American Ballet Theatre,” Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb said. “The ABT National Training Curriculum is one of the world’s leading training programs for young dancers and being able to offer this system to our students is a huge asset for our school.”
The new release said ABT national training curriculum "combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development."
It has "age-appropriate, outcome-based guidelines to provide the highest quality ballet training to dance students of all ages and skill levels," the news release said.
Along with Miles Burger, dance educators Raymond Lukens and Franco De Vita taught the Sarasota Ballet teachers and dancers.
“It was a pleasure to work with the talented faculty at The Sarasota Ballet,” Lukens said in the news release. “It is exciting to see how the faculty wishes to improve their teaching. It is truly humbling and an honor for Franco and me that The Sarasota Ballet has entrusted us, through the ABT National Training Curriculum, to be part of that process. Now that Franco and I have moved to Florida, we are both looking forward to connecting even more with The Sarasota Ballet.”
The Sarasota Ballet has existed since 1990. Under Webb's tenure, it has been invited to perform at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center twice and another two times at the Fall for Dance Festival at New York City Center.
“This is an exciting time for our Education Programs,” Education Director Christopher Hird said. “The addition of the ABT National Training Curriculum is yet another investment into the future of the organization. I can’t wait to see the results.”
