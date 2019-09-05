SARASOTA - A police association announced Thursday its endorsement for a second term of President Donald Trump.
The International Union of Police Associations, AFL-CIO, represents more than 100,000 law enforcement officers, including police, corrections and other support personnel.
It has been located in Sarasota since 2018.
"President Trump has done more for Law Enforcement in the past two and a half years than was accomplished in the eight years that preceded his election," IUPA President Sam Cabral said in a news release. "He has even undone some of the harmful acts of his predecessor."
IUPA officials credited Trump with signing an order allowing local law enforcement agencies with the ability to use surplus military equipment, "especially armored vehicles that have saved the lives of countless police and civilians."
The president's administration is also helping police access to mental health services, working to prosecute people who attack law enforcement and bringing back the death penalty for federal prisoners after almost two decades without an execution.
"He has made our communities safer," the statement says. It slams cities for "violence, murder and mayhem," including Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco while suggesting the national crime rate has lowered during Trump's presidency.
“Every top Democrat currently running for this office has vilified the police and made criminals out to be victims," Cabral said. "They seem to take any union’s support for granted. Many of them still refer to the tragedy in Ferguson as a murder, despite the conclusions of every investigative inquiry to the contrary. While his candor ruffles the feathers of the left, I find it honest and refreshing. He stands with America’s law enforcement officer and we will continue to stand with him.”
