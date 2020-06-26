VENICE - Visit Sarasota County recently announced the second year of Sarasota Big Pass.
Registration for the program is underway.
During August and September, it helps allow consumers buy one get one free deals along with 25% off or $5 off deals at businesses that are involved.
“This program was initially designed to help local businesses during a slow period, in September. Back to school shopping is over and holiday shopping hasn’t quite started,” Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said. “However, we expanded the program to August and September this year. COVID-19 majority impacted our typical busy season and businesses need consumers; and consumers want to support local businesses but are facing financial burdens as well. Hopefully, Sarasota Big Pass can offer some reprieve for both sides by offering deals that encourage business sales. If anything, keeping these businesses top of mind is very important during any recovery.”
Businesses can sign up www.SarasotaBigPass.com.
Anyone with questions can contact Enriqueta Balandra at EBalandra@VisitSarasota.com.
