WELLEN PARK — It took about an hour Wednesday for the Sarasota County commissioners to approve a plan that will vastly change the appearance of the area over the next 50 years.
By a pair of unanimous votes following a public hearing, commissioners unanimously approved a critical area plan for Winchester Ranch, a proposed development on 3,660 acres adjacent to River Road.
When it is built out, the new subdivision will stretch from just east State Road 776 to the Myakka Pines golf course and past Winchester Boulevard.
The land is part of the old Taylor Ranch, and is part of the Wellen Park development — but outside the North Port city limits.
At build-out, the development is projected to contain almost 8,999 new homes.
Perhaps sensitive to criticism that never came Wednesday, both planners for the applicant and commissioners were quick to mention the long-term nature of the plan.
“This is not going to happen overnight,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
And Marty Black, the general manager of Wellen Park (renamed from West Villages), pointed out that well over half of that development in North Port still is vacant.
Planners with county staff and Black all said that the critical area plan only served as a “bridge” between the county’s comprehensive plan and future rezonings, development orders and site plans.
For Commission Chairman Alan Maio, who has been involved with the property for many years both as a commissioner and in his prior career with Kimley Horn and Associates, Wednesday’s vote was a proud moment.
“I’m immensely proud of the past 18 years,” Maio said before tearing up.
“This is planning as it should be,” said Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood, who lives near the area. “I can’t speak highly enough of what I’ve seen. I’m excited about seeing some roadways being built.”
Plans submitted to the county do indicate two parallel roads — Preto Boulevard and West Villages Parkway — running through the development to keep traffic internalized, according to Black.
West Villages Parkway, which intersects with U.S. 41 in North Port, will be extended to meet the intersection of River Road and U.S. 41, giving Englewood residents an option to avoid the dangerous curve on River Road, and the flooding that often occurs.
Preto Boulevard, which is already extended to Manasota Beach Road, will continue to be expanded, Black said, to an intersection with the Pine Street Stub.
While no resident from Englewood — or anywhere else — appeared to testify either for or against the plan, 104 people chose to voice their negative opinions in a Daily Sun Facebook post in advance of the meeting.
“We can barely get in and around ‘anywhere’ now as it is!” Susie Wallin Wiles wrote. “Our special beach town is going to be ruined.”
Added Mike South, “The infrastructure cannot handle this. The roads are beyond capacity now!”
“I know the media is going to blow this up,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said at the end of the discussion. “This is going to be an exceptional project. I think it’s going to be beautiful. I think it’s going to be fantastic.”
