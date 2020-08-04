SARASOTA — Sarasota County is gathering public input from residents, businesses, employers, agencies, and patrons of the Sarasota County Area Transit system through an online survey.
The public input survey provides an opportunity for SCAT patrons to share comments about their transportation needs related to SCAT services, say SCAT administrators.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this public engagement is being conducted through online tools instead of regular in-person sessions. SCAT will collect comments through Sunday, Aug. 9.
Interim SCAT Director Jane Grogg said visiting the SCAT website — scgov.net/SCAT — to participate in the survey helps customers and the public stay informed of proposed changes to the SCAT system.
"Your input is valuable. Your thoughts and suggestions will help inform the recommendations developed for consideration by county commissioners," Grogg said.
The SCAT website will continue to be updated with additional information and a second survey in August, date to be announced.
Comments from both online surveys will be used later this summer to develop recommendations for the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
Sarasota County has been exploring SCAT mobility redesign concepts in order to better meet the needs, demands and expectations of the community.
SCAT is evaluating mobility concepts such as replacing lower performing fixed-route buses with general-public, on-demand, curb-to-curb and other types of transportation services such as vanpool, carpool, and bike share.
Service changes resulting from this work would start in early 2021.
