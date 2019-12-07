SARASOTA — With only three full weeks remaining in 2019, the Sarasota County commissioners will close out their official meeting schedule for the year this week.
And, as usual, their two final agenda meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday are filled with items demanding their attention.
Outside of their 37-item consent agenda, commissioners will also engage in discussions on Tuesday about moving forward with the creation of a mental health care special district for the county, a proposed vaping ordinance, their federal legislative program for 2020, and economic development incentives.
A staff memo on the mental health care special district indicates that the initiative has reached several decision points that commissioners must act on before the end of 2019, meaning this week.
Also on Tuesday, staff will provide commissioners with updates on the South County Jail project slated to begin in 2020 with a groundbreaking in April, and initiatives to improve water quality for stormwater and groundwater.
Wednesday’s agenda finds commissioners being asked to approve an ordinance establishing a special referendum on Nov. 3, 2020 to consider renewal of the county’s economic development ad valorem tax exemption ordinance. The current ordinance expires next August.
On Wednesday as well, commissioners will consider a resolution establishing an 18-month amnesty period for outstanding code enforcement liens, and hear from representatives of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County about the 2019 performance metric indicators and the agency’s year-end report.
The presentation from the EDC will come in the wake of former executive director Mark Huey’s sudden resignation Thursday.
With the conclusion of their two agenda-related meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, commissioners will then close out the week on Friday with their annual retreat, at which time they will discuss and finalize their official board priorities for the next fiscal year and choose a chairman for 2020.
Friday’s meeting also marks the end Commissioner Charles Hines' tenure as commission chairman. Hines is also entering his final year as a county commissioner in 2020 as he is term-limited from seeking another term on the board.
Details about the time and location of the retreat, which are not televised but are still open to the public, have not yet been released.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the R.L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, and Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000.
