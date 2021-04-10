VENICE — The Sarasota County Croquet Club will be hosting the 2021 U.S. Croquet Association Association Laws National Championship at Wellfield Park from April 11 to 17.
The SCCC has been preparing for the week-long championship, which will bring in the top 40 croquet players in the U.S.
Due to the size of the field, The Gasparilla Inn & Club in Boca Grande will be a co-hosting venue.
“We are excited to return to Southwest Florida for the 2021 AC National Championships,” Damon Bidencope, president of USCA, said in a news release. “The Sarasota County Croquet Club is one of the best in the country due to its first-class lawns and engaged and fun members who are experienced in tournament management.”
The SCCC will be hosting special events at Wellfield Park in association with the week-long championship.
On April 10, there will be a Pro-Am event starting at 1 p.m. in which professionals and amateurs compete. The Saturday event will feature the Jiminy Wicket program, which connects high school students to residents in a local senior community.
Another event will be held on April 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will be an evening skills competition featuring youth players from the WareHouse of Venice program, which helps area youth of middle and high school age.
Nancy Hart, the vice president of SCCC, said the club has been carrying out renovations at its facility. They include more shade and comfortable seating for the long days spent outside at the courts.
According to the SCCC, it is the largest public croquet club in North America. The club started in 2000 and now has around 250 members.
