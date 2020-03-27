SARASOTA — A Sarasota County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials reported Friday afternoon.
"We knew that something like this was going to happen in Sarasota County with our first responders," Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier said at a news conference.
He said the firefighter started feeling ill March 22 but wasn't running a fever. He did have a fever later in the day, however, and continued to feel ill. He went home and self-quarantined.
The department was informed Friday morning he had presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 and the results were confirmed just before Regnier's press conference.
The firefighter is ill, Regnier said, but remains in quarantine at home.
"My heart goes out to him," he said.
He added that the firefighter is in his 30s and is not a resident of Sarasota County.
The firefighter worked out of Station 7, in Sarasota, Regnier said. The three other firefighters he worked with on March 22 are also self-quarantined and are not showing any symptoms, he said.
The remaining firefighters who staff the station are working from other stations while Station 7 and the equipment there is disinfected. It will be restaffed after the Department of Health gives its OK, he said.
On the day he became ill, Regnier said, the firefighter, who is also a paramedic, didn't have any direct contact with patients. It was also the first day he had worked in about a month, so he hadn't responded to any other calls.
Besides the infected firefighter and the three coworkers quarantined due to contact with him, the department has 31 other firefighters in some stage of quarantine because of travel or exposure to the virus, Regnier said.
The department has about 530 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, he said.
Assistant Chief-EMS Carson Sanders said the department has had enhanced infection protocols in place for about a month.
"We saw this coming," he said.
Personnel responding to calls wear an N95 mask, goggles and gloves, he said, and screen the patient for symptoms on arrival. If appropriate, the patient is given a mask, then care is rendered.
Personnel wear a Tyvek suit in transport to protect themselves and the patient, he said.
Every station is deep cleaned at least once a day, he said, and cleaning of equipment has been increased.
