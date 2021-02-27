SARASOTA — When it comes to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Sarasota County officials stressed the integrity of the county’s registration system following media reports of favoritism at the state level.
“I’ve directed our staff to pull directly from our list,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told commissioners Wednesday, referring to the county’s own registration system to receive the vaccine. “It’s important to the integrity of our system and what we have told our residents.”
“To me, the integrity of that list is extremely important,” Commission Chairman Alan Maio added. “I know the drive may be a burden on some people, but we don’t need the spectacle of people being added to the list.”
The discussion Wednesday came during the commission’s regular COVID-19 report following media reports of alleged favoritism at vaccine events at Grand Palm in Wellen Park; Boca Royale in Englewood, Kings Gate in Port Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County.
Alleged favoritism at the sites all have powerful development interests with close ties to the Republican Party.
“How is this a fair system for the elderly?” Kelly Ellis wrote in a letter to the newspaper, expressing the outrage felt by many people at the apparent favoritism.
Maio in his comment using the word “spectacle” was referencing media reports about an email sent by Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh to county staff with names of people she wanted to see vaccinated at the Lakewood Ranch pop-up site managed by the state two weeks ago.
Baugh had worked closely with the governor’s office to set up the Lakewood Ranch site, unbeknownst to her fellow commissioners.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office subsequently opened an investigation to determine if Baugh violated a state statute against using a public office for personal benefit.
Asked about the county’s relationship with the state regarding pop-up sites promoted by Florida Gov. Ron DiSantis, Chuck Henry, the county’s director of Health and Human Services, said the county had no direct oversight on these events.
Questions then arose about the county’s own list of registrants, which is separate from the state registration system, with Maio saying he had heard stories of people being on several different lists, such as one created by Publix.
Henry had some advice for residents who had registered on multiple lists to receive the vaccine.
“I think we’re going to see more and more outlets not connected to our system,” Henry responded. “If they’ve received the vaccine from somewhere else after they’re in our system, please come back into your account and remove yourself. It’s really simple.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.