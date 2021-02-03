The population center of Sarasota County, along with the employment center, continues to shift southward as North Port, Venice and the rest of South Sarasota County offer the most land for commercial, manufacturing and office.
And the fastest growing labor pool.
Venice has been forward-looking for years in its annexations and keeping lands zoned for employment rather than flipping everything to residential. Venice already is the manufacturing base for Sarasota County with its Triple Diamond Industrial Park east of Interstate 75, and has designated annexed land for more.
“The City of Venice is uniquely positioned to grow our commercial and light industrial exposure,” Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said. “We have the land and the demand, two things that do not exist everywhere in Sarasota County.”
Venice has about 5,000 residential units already approved with more on the way. Commercial and industrial land offers a higher tax base per acre and communities that get out of balance can struggle with finances. “We have the opportunity to expand our city’s tax base with businesses that provide a significantly better return than housing,” Feinsod said. “We can and should be working to protect our commercial land.”
North Port has a labor pool of more than 28,000 while there are only about 9,500 jobs in North Port. This results in nearly 19,000 people commuting north to Sarasota or south to Fort Myers to earn a living. It shows in the data. The average commute time for a North Port resident is 31 minutes. The average commute time for a Sarasota resident is less than 21 minutes. Countywide it is 24 minutes.
But the good news is that North Port is strongly positioned to reduce the labor pool gap and commute times. The city has an enormous amount of available land for development as employment sectors for light industrial, commercial, office and more. And leadership has been looking toward taking advantage of this opportunity.
South County, North Port and Venice will continue to be Sarasota County’s engine of growth in population, and city and county leaders are being proactive to plan for it to also supply the necessary jobs nearby through creating and protecting commercial lands for future employment centers.
The EDC has hired a consultant to locate tracks of land countywide with high employment potential, including identifying sites as small as 10-20 acres, mostly in North County, to see what can be protected and promoted for future employment.
“If we desire a future where families can enjoy the quality of life that Sarasota County is famous for, we must focus on creating jobs that are local. To succeed at that we must protect and expand our commercial land,” Feinsod said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.