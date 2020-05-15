After 22 years of serving on the Sarasota County School Board, current board chair Caroline Zucker will not return to the dais in November. She plans to retire.
Zucker, 81, spoke with The Gondolier about her life, district accomplishments and her retirement plans.
Q: When did you start on the School Board? Why did you initially decide to run?
Zucker: I ran for office in 1992 and won. I ran because people told me that children did not have a voice and I wanted to be that voice. I worked with then-Sen. Marlene Woodson-Howard to pass a constitutional amendment that would have put education as the first item voted on when putting together the state budget, instead of the last when education received the left overs.
I lost my election in 2000, and ran again in 2006, and have been on the board since then. This time I ran, because of the tension on the board, believing I could do a better job. I beat two men with 54% of the vote.
Q: What was your job before?
Zucker: I have had several careers over the years. I ran a nationwide speakers bureau for an international chemical company. I ran my own full-service floor covering store. After my loss in 2000, I worked for Family Counseling Center for two years, and then Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Sarasota/Manatee for 15 years before retiring to become a full-time School Board member.
Q: What district accomplishment are you most proud of during your time on the board?
Zucker: I am proud of the fact that we built North Port High, not only the first high school built in North Port, but the first new school in 45 years. I am also proud of our anti-discrimination policy against LGBTQ people, as well as our motto, “Every Child Every Day.”
I can’t forget our many partnerships, especially the one with Venice to build the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School; the partnership with the Circus Arts Conservatory at Sarasota High; and now the rebuilding of the Booker High Theatre, which will afford our students better opportunities to enter into the entertainment venue.
Q: What was the most challenging time on the board? How did you get through it?
Zucker: My most challenging time on the board has been the last four years. The obvious difference between those who are in favor of public education and those in favor of vouchers, private schools and every other means of education has been very difficult for me, as I believe that public education is the cornerstone of an educated society. I also don’t believe in micromanaging, and I trust the superintendent and staff. I don’t need to read a court transcript to know we are making the right or wrong decision.
The second-hardest time was in 2007-2008, when the economy took a nosedive and we had to passively cut our budget. The board was given a list of possible cuts and we had to decide. Fortunately for us, (Superintendent Lori) White did a wonderful job of giving us the pros and cons of every cut.
Q: Why did you decide this was the year to retire?
Zucker: I’m retiring because it’s time … I don’t have the patience for the in-fighting or the micro-management that is going on. I also need to spend more time with my husband and my grandchildren before they all scatter. At 81, almost 82, when I retire. I need the next few years for us.
Q: What will you miss the most?
Zucker: I will miss the interaction with staff and the community, but most of all, seeing the students as they graduate. When they walk across the stage and give their speech and talk about what they see for the future. I will miss (it) so much, it hurts to think about it. Those speeches led me to believe we will be OK in the future.
Q: What do you hope to see from the board in the next year? What do you hope for the district as a whole?
Zucker: I would hope that they work as a cohesive body, understanding that they are there to make policy and not run the school system. Try not to put the superintendent on the spot.
...I would also hope that we can raise impact fees to what they should be (when we put them in place a few years ago, they were very low with the understanding that we would go back and adjust).
Q: Advice to the public moving forward:
Zucker: I would ask the public to keep the faith with the school system — and fight for public education. Continue to volunteer, as you make such a difference by your support. And above all, support the Tax Referendum whenever it comes up.
