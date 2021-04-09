Allison Foster

SARASOTA — Allison Foster is the new executive director of Human Resources and Labor Relations for the Sarasota County School District.

Currently the principal of Phillippi Shores Elementary School, she assumes her new position at the end of the month.

Foster will handle all aspects of labor relations, including programs to improve teacher attendance; the hiring of minority teachers;  long-term professional development; and supervision of risk management and benefits, according to a district news release.

As a lifelong resident of Sarasota County, Foster has been involved in the school system as a student, teacher, administrator and parent.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Business with a Speech Communicants minor from Wake Forest University and a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a Mathematics Endorsement from Indiana University.


She received her master’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida and her educational doctorate in K-12 Educational Administration from the University of Florida.

Foster has spent her 24-year career in education working for Sarasota County Schools.

She has also served as the assistant principal of Toledo Blade Elementary School; as a gifted education teacher at Ashton Elementary School; and as a mathematics teacher at Laurel Nokomis School.

Foster has served on numerous district committees and has completed the district’s Leadership Academy.

