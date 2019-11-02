SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden has accepted his chief operating officer’s resignation, which came soon after announcing that he wanted to fire him over sexual harassment allegations.
In the brief resignation letter sent Sunday, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby told Bowden that he would resign the next day. He did not mention the allegations, and ended the letter saying, “Thank you for the opportunity. I wish you and the District continued success.”
Roy Sprinkle, the executive director of human resources and labor relations, notified Maultsby of the district’s intent to terminate his contract via email on Monday. The email, obtained from the district, notes that Maultsby would have limited interaction with board members, and a complete lack of interaction with Cheraina Bonner, the assistant who complained about his behavior.
“I will be your contact for any interaction at the school board or with school board employees,” Sprinkle told Maultsby in the email. “To reiterate a previous directive discussed with you, there is to be no contact with Cheraina Bonner for any reason.”
Maultsby resigned 10 days after the board received a report from a Fort Myers law firm that condemned him for his behavior toward his assistant, Cheraina Bonner. Maultsby’s misconduct was evident in the 831 text messages exchanged between him and Bonner, one of which included an early morning Christmas video where he appeared to be drunkenly serenading her.
The report, which was conducted by Sproat Workplace Investigations, found that Maultsby had sexually harassed Bonner for several months.
“The evidence and the findings, especially when viewed collectively, support the conclusion that Maultsby used sexually abusive and vulgar language and engaged in verbal, visual and physical conduct toward Bonner that unreasonably interfered with her work performance and which also created an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment,” the report said.
The investigators who compiled the report also revealed that Maultsby had threatened to retaliate against Bonner after she said that she planned to report his misconduct.
Maultsby would utter the phrase, “snitches get stitches,” before repeating the threat in a text message, which included a link to a New York Times story about the killing of a whistleblower.
The report stated that it was “reasonable for Bonner to become more concerned about her safety” once Maultsby learned that she had complained to Bowden about him.
Investigators would also come down hard on Bowden, pointing out that his response to the complaints against one of the district’s top administrators was inadequate.
“There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Dr. Todd Bowden’s actions played a primary role in the District’s failure to promptly and adequately address Bonner’s claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation and threatening behavior,” the report states.
The district has had an interim chief operating officer in place since June. Jody Dumas, who served as the executive director of facilities construction and planning, will remain in his current role until the superintendent and the district’s human services department decide to formally extend the COO position to Dumas or make an alternative hire.
Regardless of their decision, the new chief operating officer must be approved by the School Board, district spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said.
The School Board will meet at noon Nov. 5 for a special session to discuss the contents of the Sproat report, and then again at 6:30 p.m. for a regular session.
