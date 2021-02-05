SARASOTA - The Sarasota County School Board voted Tuesday night to retain legal services with Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick.
Attorney Arthur Hardy will be retiring after more than 30 years of legal representation for the Board. Hardy’s last day providing legal services to the district was Tuesday.
Vice Chair Jane Goodwin thanked Hardy for all the work he has done throughout the years.
"We will miss you — you have done a wonderful job remaining steady during turmoil and you've shown excellence in school law."
Chair Shirley Brown agreed.
"It's been a joy."
Hardy thanked the board for giving him the opportunity to serve in one capacity or another over the past 30 years.
"It's been important to me to help the good people who work in this school district."
The School Board shall be billed at the rate of $275 per hour for attorneys Patrick Duggan and Mark Connolly.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said five firms were interviewed equally, and majority chose Shumaker.
The Board voted 3-2 to approve the firm, with Brown, Edwards and Goodwin voting yes; Rose and Ziegler voting no, both concerned about the law firm's past involvement in political campaigns.
Shumaker is a full-service law firm with more than 260 lawyers in its seven offices - the nearest in Sarasota.
In other news
Asplen said COVID-19 vaccination event for Sarasota School District employees went well.
"We were allocated 600 vaccines from the department of health for our employees age 65-and-up and it sounds like our folks took full advantage."
The Board also approved an electronic school bus grant application to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency.
Grant money will fund replacement of eligible school buses with electric school buses. The $4 million project will be partly funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Twelve 2009 or older school buses will be replaced with the electric buses including 12 charging stations. FPL has committed to support the district's conversion to the electric buses.
The next School Board meeting is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.