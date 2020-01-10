SARASOTA — School Showcase, geared toward parents and guardians that have a student enrolled in a Sarasota County school, is a once-a-year opportunity to learn more about middle and high schools in our county firsthand from the experts: current students, teachers and staff.
Both traditional public and charter schools will be in attendance.
In addition, community partners and select school district departments including the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, EdExploreSRQ and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County will be on-hand to share valuable resources with families.
Schools will showcase their academic programs and extracurricular activities, and will be prepared to answer a variety of questions related to enrollment, student experience and curriculum, among other topics.
It is highly recommended that parents and guardians attend a School Showcase event. School Showcase serves as a good precursor for those families interested in School Choice/Controlled Open Enrollment in the coming school year.
The event is also helpful for families with students entering sixth grade or ninth grade next year that want to explore academic programs to meet the needs of individual students.
There are two School Showcase events and different schools will be featured on each night.
Locations and times
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday.
Suncoast Technical College
4445 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289
Pine View School
Laurel Nokomis School
Venice Middle School
Venice High School
North Port High School
Heron Creek Middle School
Woodland Middle School
5:30 to 7 p.m on Wednesday.
Suncoast Technical College
4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34233
Participating Traditional Public Schools
Booker Middle School
Booker High School
McIntosh Middle School
Sarasota High School
Brookside Middle School
Oak Park School
Suncoast Polytechnical High School
Sarasota Middle School
Riverview High School
