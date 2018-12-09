NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County School District is hosting a multi-department substitute job fair on Tuesday.
The district will hold the recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College North Port. The fair will be for substitute positions in a variety of fields.
According a release by the district they are actively searching for instructional substitutes, custodial, food and nutrition as well transportation substitutes.
A bachelor’s degree is needed for the instructional substitute position and to find out what else is needed applicants can visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net and click on the Human Resources tab.
Those interested in attending need to come prepared with identification, a resume, high school diploma and transcript. There also will be computers on-hand for those interested in applying, according to the district’s release.
Those with interest who do not have their application assets can stop by and meet with the human resources team.
The multi-department substitute job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
For more information, call the human resources department at 941-927-9000 ext. 31200. For more on Sarasota County Schools visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.