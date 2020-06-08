SARASOTA - The Sarasota County School District released two tentative reopening plans on the district website Friday.
The district released plans for two scenarios: back to school with enhanced safety measures, and back to school while maintaining six feet social distancing.
It’s important to note the plans are drafts and will change as the district receives new guidelines from the state and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
PLAN 1: Enhanced safety measures
In the classroom
• The same number of teachers and students will be in the classroom, the schools will try to keep the same group of students with the same teacher as often as possible.
• Nonessential visits may be limited, including activities with other groups: mentors, vendors, family visits, lunch with students.
• Minimize sharing of high-touch materials, avoid sharing electronics, toys, books, games, and no classroom set of textbooks will be available unless no alternative is available
• Activities that require close contact will be limited as much as possible.
• Teachers and students may continue to wear masks.
Cafeteria
• Will deliver meals to classrooms, if necessary.
• Provide pre-packaged or box lunched options and use only disposable items.
Additional precautions
• Students with health conditions or a disability will be given the option for remote learning.
• Set specific time increments to ensure frequent 20-second hand washing.
• Clean in between every small group or one-on-one session with students, clean shared materials after each use.
• Ensure all drinking fountains are safe to use after prolonged shutdown.
• Disinfectant will be provided in every classroom.
• Install touch-free sinks and fountains whenever possible.
Returning to school
• Identify what unfinished learning needs to be addressed, find ways to provide closure to the 2019-2020 school year.
• ESE students exhibiting intensive needs due to the change of educational environment will be reassessed to determine needs, additional supports and services will be recommended for the families.
Focus on mental health first
• The district will prioritize social-emotional and mental health supports throughout the year: using suggestions for building strong relationships in daily lessons, using weekly mental health modules for topics like stress management and coping strategies.
• Respond to teachers’ referrals quickly when a student needs additional support due to trauma.
PLAN 2: Return to school with six foot social distancing:
• Open schools for elementary and middle school, high schools remain on remote learning until social distancing requirement is suspended. This would be so parents of younger students can return to work full-time.
• Some school sites will be shared to accommodate social distancing, desks will be placed six feet apart.
• On the bus: one child per seat or eliminating middle seat, if possible, requesting that students wear masks.
• Create staggered pick up and drop off times as needed.
• Deliver lunch to classrooms, so cafeteria can be used as a classroom. Lunch will be pre-packaged or boxed options using only disposable items.
• Outdoor activities, athletics and locker rooms remain six feet apart, no contact activities allowed.
• Athletic and band travel suspended.
Both plans can be viewed in entirety at sarasotacountyschools.net. These plans will change as the district receives new guidance from the state and the CDC.
