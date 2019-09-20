Sarasota County learned an inadequate central sewer system can cost, and cost big.
County commissioners recently approved a consent settlement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection resulting from 83 spills of more than 630 million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater since May 2018.
The spills emanated primarily from the county’s Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility with the remainder coming from the Central County and Venice Gardens facilities. The settlement calls for the county to upgrade the facilities.
Officials estimate the county could be facing $25.4 million in penalties, $265,000 in attorney fees and $157 million to upgrade its Bee Ridge treatment plant. Sarasota County utility customers will be the ones paying the tab, the Sun has reported.
“Florida’s laws outline more than 75 different penalty categories across a multitude of environmental programs, with fines ranging from $50 to $50,000,” FDEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller said. “Governor DeSantis is proposing to raise every single one.”
DeSantis would like to see a 50% increase over the existing fines, Miller said. He wants to establish an increased daily fine until the spill is remediated or there is a consent order issued that addresses the violation.
“Today, permittees are only fined for the days the spill is occurring,” she said. “These fines will help ensure our investments in the environment are protected.”
What about North Port, Venice, Englewood utilities?
Other sewer utilities in Sarasota County — the cities of North Port and Venice and the Englewood Water District — experience periodic sewer spills, basically from line breaks and power outages at its sewer lift stations, but not to the extent nor the frequency the county utility faces.
Whether it’s a 3-gallon, 30 gallon or 3,000 gallon sewage spill, Venice Utilities Director Javier Vargas said, the city notifies the FDEP immediately. The city experienced a small spill of 300 gallons recently at Capri Isles.
Then, too, there are the man-made spills.
As the Sun reported in July, a private contractor for a new subdivision called Aria, west of The Milano subdivision in Venice, broke a 16-inch force main sewage pipeline adjacent to Jacaranda Boulevard, between Border Road and Laurel Road, resulting in 448,800-gallon raw sewage spill.
Stretches of the Venice’s sewer lines were first laid in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Venice has relined more than 14,000 linear feet of sewer lines. The utility’s master pumps and 84 lift stations see regular maintenance, Vargas said.
“The 5,000 gallon spill on (June 7) has been our largest incident. And again, of that spill, 4,700 (gallons of sewage) was recovered,” North Port spokesperson Colleen Hibbitts said.
That spill resulted from a hairline break in a sewer line along Toledo Blade. A second hairline break in the sewer line increased the total to 6,200 gallons.
“We recovered 5,800 gallons utilizing our VacCon truck, and treated the area in compliance with DEP and health department guidelines with lime to further disinfect and neutralize the spill,” Hibbitts said.
Neither of those spills polluted any surface water source.
“Those lines are scheduled to be replaced as soon as possible,” she said.
But even the Englewood Water District — a utility that started building out its centralized vacuum system in the 1990s and is seeing new development, like the expansion of Boca Royale phases, adding new gravity lines to the system — can experience sewage spills.
In July, the water district reported to the FDEP a 30,000 gallon raw sewage spill due to a sewer line break under a drainage ditch along Crestwood Drive, off Pine Street. District crews recovered and disposed of 27,000 gallons of sewage from the spill — as well as sucking up the rainwater in the ditch.
