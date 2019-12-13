SARASOTA — Former Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart worried about having a Steve Harvey moment — he announced the wrong winner of the 2015 Miss Universe live, a moment that went viral — while announcing Teacher of the Year.
Stewart unveiled Sarasota County’s top educator Wednesday at the 2020 Education Foundation of Sarasota County’s Ignite Education Awards Celebration.
Stewart avoided the Steve Harvey moment and correctly awarded the honor.
Venice Elementary School teacher Heather Young was the recipient.
With that honor, Young is the district’s nominee for Teacher of the Year of Florida.
“Art is where you can succeed no matter where you are in other classes,” Young said in a news release.
Young, herself, is a graduate of Venice High School and has spent more than two decades working in Sarasota County Schools.
“You show up every day, set high expectations, support them, and don’t ever give up on them even if they want to give up on themselves,” Young said in the news release.
Those bestowing the awards credited the nominees for their work.
Education Foundation Jennifer Vigne praised the teachers.
“We are here because of your dedication and commitment, and our work for you will never cease,” Vigne said.
Stewart suggested educators are often overlooked.
“Overall, teachers do not get the recognition that they so rightly deserve,” Stewart said.
"Events like this help ignite in all of us what Dr. Dre mentioned: 'To walk into a room and change it.'"
She said she believes there is no other profession quite like education, where the role of educator provides their "why" innately.
"For teachers, it is on the tip of their tongue and they know it," Stewart said.
Young accepted the honor, thanking Venice Elementary School Principal Kirk Hutchingson, along with her fellow nominees and her husband.
Prior to being named a nominee, Young took part in a video about her career at Venice Elementary School. She had worked in gifted programs for two decades before going into arts education.
“I always saw (gifted students) open up and so enjoy the creative things that we were able to do in class, so I thought what better way to spend your day than to be the creative outlet for kids,” she said.
That led her to teaching art.
Hutchingson said students in Young’s class are excited to be there — and she finds ways of incorporating other aspects of school into it.
“Here’s how, through an art lens, we can grow literature standards, mathematics standards, science standards. It’s something that I just believe whole-heartily makes her a tremendous teacher,” Hutchingson said. “She loves our kids, and that comes across in every single thing she does with them.”
Students keep her coming back to school as they find pride in their art, she said.
"This is just a place where they can come and create and relax - and chit-chat with their friends as long as they're working - and be something they're proud of - when, maybe, their classroom studies are a struggle," Young said.
District spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy praised Young.
"Ms. Young is a stellar example of the many talented teachers we have in our school district."
Whealy said she recently walked through the halls of Venice Elementary School and the school and noticed the art room are "teeming with color and energy" which she said adds to the welcoming environment provided everyday at school.
"It’s evident that her extensive educational experience and genuine passion for engaging students in creative & collaborative learning has profoundly impacted her school community," Whealy said.
Marissa Dobbert, of Sarasota Military Academy Prep, was named Middle School Teacher of the Year. Joshua Grant, of Venice High School, was named High School Teacher of the Year.
Each of the finalists was notified in person by the “Teacher Tribute Tour team,” which included assistant superintendent, School Board members, Education Foundation of Sarasota County board members and 2019 teacher of the year finalists.
Each of the three finalists receives a cash award from the Education Foundation.
