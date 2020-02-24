SARASOTA - When it comes to the Manasota Key beach renourishment project, Sarasota County commissioners have some thorny decisions to make Tuesday regarding their portion of the project.
Chief among those decisions is how to reduce the share of the project costs paid by individual property owners within the project boundaries.
When 23 property owners in the middle portion of the project area on the Sarasota County side of Manasota Key objected and refused to sign paperwork to establish an erosion control line, that created a gap and forced commissioners to divide the project into a north and a south segment.
The result?
Higher than anticipated assessments to individual property owners since there were now fewer properties involved, and the south section being ineligible for the use of tourist development tax dollars since there was no public benefit.
Originally projected anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000, those individual assessments now range from $18,000 to $20,000 per year for seven years commissioners were told in December.
And many of those property owners told commissioners then that they couldn’t afford that, which led sympathetic commissioners to direct staff to review the methodology and find a way to lower the assessment.
On Tuesday, county staff will recommend a two-pronged approach as a solution, although how this would affect the individual assessment is not known.
First, staff is recommending that tourist development tax dollars be used to cover the mobilization costs for the contractor doing the renourishment which is already underway on the Charlotte County side.
This would reduce some of the cost attributable to individual property owners.
Second, staff is recommending that commissioners consider adjusting the boundaries of the municipal services benefit unit, established to determine which properties benefitted from the project, and thus should pay for it. Noting that sand will shift due to coastal dynamics, means that additional properties, including those in the gap area, could receive a benefit.
Thus, increasing the boundaries and bringing more properties into the MSBU also would help bring the individual assessments down.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with the discussion on this topic occurring in the afternoon portion of the meeting.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab.
For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000. Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
