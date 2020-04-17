SARASOTA — Fredd Adkins, Mary Mack and Michael White are going to have to wait a bit longer for their day in court.
And potential candidates for the Sarasota County Commission won’t know the exact boundaries of their districts either.
The three plaintiffs challenging last year’s redistricting of commission district boundaries had anticipated an April 27 trial of their lawsuit against the county.
Now, they’ll have to wait until May 11.
Federal District Judge William Jung set the new trial date during a telephone conference with attorneys from both sides on April 10. Attorneys of the plaintiffs and the county had individually filed motions seeking a new trial date.
Recognizing the realities of the current health crisis, Jung was quick to let the attorneys know his thoughts.
“Realistically speaking, we’re not going to get this case tried the week of the 27th,” Jung said at the beginning of the conference call.
Then, expressing reluctance over the use of technology during this crisis, Jung added, “I’m uncomfortable at trying a high-level case on a TV screen.”
With that in mind, the attorneys offered differing perspectives on how Jung should conduct the trial.
Lawrence Kellogg, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs challenging the redistricting, argued that it was important for Jung to physically hear and see the witnesses to judge their credibility.
“We prefer not to try this remotely,” Kellogg said.
John Boudet, of the GrayRobinson Law Firm, hired by the county to defend the commissioners’ action, took the opposite approach.
Citing the unknowns regarding COVID-19, Boudet said, “There’s not likely to be a significant difference than there is today.”
Then telling Jung there were “two lousy choices,” he added, “On balance, we came down and concluded a virtual trial is feasible.”
Jung still reiterated his desire to hold a physical trial but allowed that he wouldn’t rule out a virtual one.
The timing of the trial becomes critical at this point as the qualifying period for candidates begins in early June, and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner would need time to change district boundaries if Jung rules in favor of the plaintiffs.
The case, filed in the federal district court in Tampa, claims county commissioners violated the equal protection clause to the 14th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted to enforce the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by changing the boundaries of the commission districts in advance of the 2020 Census, which is now underway.
One of those changes moved the entire African-American community of Newtown, where all three plaintiffs live, from District 1 to District 2. That change gives District 1 a distinctly Republican advantage, where Commissioner Mike Moran, the Republican incumbent, is seeking re-election.
Adkins had previously filed to challenge Moran, to whom he lost in 2016. But with the change to single-member districts for this year’s election, only voters in that district could vote on that race instead of all county voters.
Of the three original counts in the complaint, only one remains to be litigated, the violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. The other two counts have already been dealt with, one being dropped by the plaintiffs and Jung ruling against the county on the other.
As to the remaining count, Boudet on behalf of the county, has filed a motion for summary judgement. A ruling by Jung in favor of the county on that motion could then bring the case to an end.
