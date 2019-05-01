It’s been a busy — and successful — spring for Sarasota Crew.
Among other events in which they competed, Sarasota Crew athletes won state championship titles in 10 events and had six second-place finishes and two third-place finishes in the Florida State Rowing Association Sculling Championships held during the April 13-14 weekend at Nathan Benerson Park in Sarasota.
The local team raced against 36 other teams and had 41 entries. Sarasota Crew won the girls’ points trophy, the boys’ points trophy and the team points trophy. Sarasota Crew has won the team points trophy in this event for eight consecutive years.
“This weekend we participated in the first of two state championships,” head coach Casey Galvanek said. “Today, we had a staggering count of wins. I continue to be amazed by our student athletes, from the youngest to the most veteran. I could not be prouder.”
Tampa Mayor’s CupSarasota Crew Masters athletes participated in the 11th annual Tampa Mayor’s Cup Regatta at the Tampa Bypass Canal Racecourse on March 16. Thirty-one teams, including high school, collegiate and masters athletes, competed.
Sarasota Crew had 18 masters entries and came home with nine first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and one third-place finish.
“The Tampa Mayor’s Cup provided a great testing ground for our athletes with the competition we encountered this weekend,” Galvanek said. “Our athletes have been diligent in their training and it’s absolutely paying off in these regattas. We will use the success of the weekend to continue our forward motion as we look towards the final races of the season.”
OARS invitationalsSarasota Crew’s varsity, freshman, middle school and masters athletes raced in Tampa and Orlando during the March 9-10 weekend.
Sarasota Crew’s varsity and freshman athletes raced at the Orlando Area Rowing Society Youth Invitational on March 9 and the masters raced at the OARS Masters Invitational on March 10, both at Turkey Lake in Orlando. The Sarasota Crew middle school athletes raced at Tampa Bypass Canal.
At the OARS Youth Invitational, Sarasota Crew raced against 31 other teams and had 34 entries. Sarasota Crew came home with 12 first-place finishes, four second-place finishes, and six third-place finishes. Sarasota Crew won the men’s points trophy and the team points trophy.
At the OARS Masters Invitational, the masters raced against 21 other teams, and had 24 entries. Sarasota Crew masters came home with four first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. The masters won the team points trophy and were — at that time — in second place in the Florida Master Regatta Series, with four races remaining in the the nine-regatta series.
The middle school athletes raced against Plant High Rowing and Capital City Rowing. Sarasota Crew came home with four firsts, two seconds and two thirds.
“The OARS regatta offers us a great opportunity to race a broad spectrum of events against future state championship competition,” Galvanek said. “The Masters rowers, as well as the middle school student-athletes, have come a long way and have shown great improvement under the leadership of Jon Campaña.”
Upcoming spring events: The 2019 Florida Masters Regatta will be held Saturday at Lake Fairview in Orlando. USRowing Southeast Regionals/AYC III 2019 will be held for middle school and high school rowers May 11-12 at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.