SARASOTA — The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School is adapting to COVID-19 and said in a news release it will have “a full schedule of classes for children, pre-professionals, and adults.”
The release noted class sizes will be limited with teachers wearing masks.
It is also adding an After School Study along with a dance program for students in kindergarten to fifth grade, it said.
“We have had to cancel some major performances. We’re not sure yet about the spring,” it said. “But we have good news...Beginning in October we will be presenting two Black Box in-studio performances every month. The dancers are already starting to rehearse.”
Among the classes being offered:
• After School Study: The after school program is set for students in elementary school and includes study time along with homework help, as well as daily dance classes. For more information, email info.sarasotacubanballet@gmail.com or call 941-365-8400.
• In-Studio events: The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School will have monthly performances at its Black Box style studio beginning in October.
“In addition to watching the dancers perform, the in-studio audience will have an opportunity to hear from Ariel Serrano, artistic director, and to talk to the performers,” it said. COVID-19 health precautions will be observed with performances also livestreamed.
There are also classes for children.
The classes include:
• Ages 3-10: “The youngest learn the wonders of movement, self-expression, and creativity. As they get older they are introduced to ballet, modern dance and acrobatics.”
• Ages 10 and older: “Students learn ballet technique, advance to pointe, and increase their repertoire.”
• Pre-professionals — 12 and older: “Students interested in a serious dance program with the possibility of a dance career can consider the pre-professional program.”
• Adult classes: “Whether you’ve always wanted to take ballet or learn contemporary dance, are returning after a hiatus – or you’ve danced your whole life, join our classes.” Adult students are usually between 40 and to older than 80 years old.
For more information, visit www.srqcubanballet.com or call 941-365-8400
