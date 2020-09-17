2019 Sarasota Film Festival

Film star Blythe Danner and Mark Famiglio, founder of the Sarasota Film Festival, on April 13, 2019 at the 2019 Sarasota Film Festival. In 2021, it is set to run April 30-May 9. 

SARASOTA – Held virtually in 2020, The Sarasota Film Festival announced Thursday its intended dates for its 2021 event. 

The 23rd annual festival is scheduled April 30 - May 9, 2021.

"The festival is now accepting submissions for next year," it said in its announcement. 

Each year, it screens more than 200 films along with other events, it said. Films include documentaries, shorts and "kid-friendly" picks, it said. 

"The festival brings the best new and established independent filmmakers to the Festival with local and kid-friendly programs that showcase its idyllic Gulf Coast community," it said. 

It is a part of a nonprofit that also "offers a year-round educational program, which reaches thousands of local students through classic film showcases, film contests, summer camps and instructional workshops," it said in the news release.

For more information, visit https://sarasotafilmfestival.com/

