SARASOTA — A man previously arrested for transmission of pornography, was charged with 40 counts of child pornography possession on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Joseph Luevano, 32, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Sarasota was charged with 40 counts of obscene material possession — possess, control or view child pornography.
Prior to these charges, Luevano was charged with four counts transmission of child pornography on July 2.
Detectives found a cellphone with over 500 pictures and videos of child pornography during a search warrant, stated a probable cause affidavit.
The new alleged evidence brought on the recent charges.
Luevano was originally arrested for allegedly using Facebook Messenger to upload child pornography.
Facebook contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded and sent other users pictures and videos, according to an affidavit.
Luevano allegedly used two different alias usernames to upload and share the pictures and videos.
He was also arrested in April for exposing himself in front of an InstaCart driver, according to records.
Ordered under the name “Zoey,” Luevano messaged through the app there was a monetary tip left inside for the driver. The victim entered the house for the tip and allegedly found Luevano exposed, according to an affidavit.
Luevano is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment for the new charges is Aug. 27.
