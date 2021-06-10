SARASOTA — A victim died weeks after a Sarasota man allegedly slammed her head into a wall, causing a hematoma above her eye, according to authorities.
Nicklaus Williams, 26, of Sarasota, was charged with homicide, amending the previous charge of felony battery.
On May 5, witnesses made 911 calls reporting loud yelling, screaming and items being broken in an apartment along Beneva Road, stated a probable cause affidavit.
According to witnesses, Williams ripped the front door off of its hinges.
"You're never going to leave me," he allegedly told the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told deputies Williams was breaking items in the apartment but had left.
At that time, she did not report any crimes.
Allegedly two hours later, the victim said Williams returned and slammed her head into a wall, stated a report.
Deputies found her down the street from the apartment with a hematoma above her eye.
After paramedics treated the eye, she refused transport to the hospital, according to the affidavit.
Williams was found and arrested for alleged felony battery, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence.
On May 13, the victim was admitted to the hospital because of complications from her injuries, according to the affidavit.
Medical records showed the injury complicated the victim's preexisting condition, causing internal bleeding. It led to necrosis and gangrene, according to an affidavit.
The victim underwent several surgical amputations but her vital organs failed and she died May 29. An autopsy confirmed the hematoma complicated her preexisting conditions that led to her death, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Williams has prior arrests of assault, battery, burglary, property damage and theft.
Williams is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment date for his original charges is June 18.
