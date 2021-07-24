topical Sarasota man charged with sexual battery on 7-year-old STAFF REPORT Jul 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA — A Sarasota man allegedly touched a 7-year-old girl while she was sleeping, according to authorities.John Smith, 46, under 10 block of Marina Plaza, Sarasota was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault of a victim under 12 years old.The victim, her brother and their mother stayed with Smith on his houseboat for several days at the end of June, according to a probable cause affidavit.Smith allegedly inappropriately touched the victim while she slept in her “cubby,” stated an affidavit.The victim was barely asleep when she heard and saw Smith. She then pretended to be asleep while the alleged assault occurred, according to an affidavit.After being picked up from Smith’s boat, the victim told her father what happened.Smith had allegedly assaulted her while everyone else was asleep. “He didn’t do it to my brother for some reason,” she said, according to an affidavit.According to the probable cause affidavit, this was not the first time Smith assaulted a child.Smith’s ex-wife said in 2008 that her 16-year-old daughter told her Smith touched her while she was sleeping, stated an affidavit.After confronting him, they moved out the next day. Later, the daughter revealed Smith had violated her since she was 3, according to an affidavit.According to the Sarasota Police Department, detectives believe there may be more victims.Anyone with information can call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or submit an anonymous tip at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.Smith is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Sept. 3. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Gruters accused of sexual harassment Congressman has COVID-19 Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Gruters accused of sexual harassment Congressman has COVID-19 Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.