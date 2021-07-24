John Smith

SARASOTA — A Sarasota man allegedly touched a 7-year-old girl while she was sleeping, according to authorities.

John Smith, 46, under 10 block of Marina Plaza, Sarasota was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault of a victim under 12 years old.

The victim, her brother and their mother stayed with Smith on his houseboat for several days at the end of June, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Smith allegedly inappropriately touched the victim while she slept in her “cubby,” stated an affidavit.

The victim was barely asleep when she heard and saw Smith. She then pretended to be asleep while the alleged assault occurred, according to an affidavit.

After being picked up from Smith’s boat, the victim told her father what happened.

Smith had allegedly assaulted her while everyone else was asleep. “He didn’t do it to my brother for some reason,” she said, according to an affidavit.


According to the probable cause affidavit, this was not the first time Smith assaulted a child.

Smith’s ex-wife said in 2008 that her 16-year-old daughter told her Smith touched her while she was sleeping, stated an affidavit.

After confronting him, they moved out the next day. Later, the daughter revealed Smith had violated her since she was 3, according to an affidavit.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information can call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or submit an anonymous tip at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Smith is currently in custody with no bond. His arraignment is Sept. 3.

