VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and the Venice Art Center have partnered on a call to artists.
The goal is art for permanent placement at the Sarasota Hospital’s new facility being built in Venice.
To be eligible artist must be a member of the Venice Art Center. To join, visit: veniceartcenter.com.
There is no fee to enter. Entries must be received by July 29.
Art work will be reviewed in 2020 and installed upon completion of the hospital which is currently under construction.
Artists of all mediums, sizes and genres are encouraged to apply. Media includes: painting, printmaking, wall sculpture, drawings, glass, fiber, functional, digital, photography, installation, mixed media, new genres) giclee prints accepted as well.
Artwork is for indoor installations at the new hospital being built in Venice. Artists whose work is accepted will be paid for their work.
Submissions should be sent to Becky Nevins at: beckyn@ambianceart.com
Include the following information and the artwork information sheet for each art piece:
• Name
• Address
• Phone number
• Bio
• Artwork information sheet for each art piece
• Artwork information sheet
• Artist name
• Title of the piece
• Media/materials
• Dimensions
• Weight is wall sculpture
• Framed and wired (yes/no)
• Price for original
• Price for Giclee if available
• Include images of the artwork. If it is a wall sculpture, send images from all angles.
For questions, call Mary Moscatelli at the Venice Art Center: 941-485-7136 or email Mary@veniceartcenter.com
Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
