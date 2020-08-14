SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is starting its third clinical trial of the only COVID-19 medication that's on the same footing with the government as a vaccine.
Just as the federal government is paying drug manufacturers to ramp up production of promising vaccines now even though they have yet to be approved, it has done the same thing with Regeneron's "monoclonal antibody cocktail," said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, director of SMH Infection Prevention and Control, in a video briefing Thursday.
The cocktail appears to prevent the the coronavirus from attaching to cells, which it needs to enter to replicate, he said.
SMH is one of about 100 sites worldwide participating in the randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial — the first one of its kind at the hospital that he can recall, he said.
In short, participants are randomly assigned to get a large or small dose of the drug or a dose of a placebo. Neither the doctors nor the patients knows who gets what, he said.
The first group of participants consisted of COVID-19 patients sick enough to be hospitalized. The second group was people who were also infected but who quarantined at home.
In the third trial, which begins next week, the drug will be administered to people who have been exposed to the coronavirus by someone in their household but who aren't infected, to see whether it can keep them from getting sick, Gordillo said - or at least prevent severe symptoms.
Household transmission ranges from 10% to 50%, he said, with spouse-to-spouse transmission at the higher end and child-to-parent transmission at the lower end.
In tests on monkeys, which can get infected but only suffer mild symptoms, he said, the drug seems to have prevented pneumonia and reduced the virus in their lungs.
Scientists got the same results in tests on hamsters, which can get very sick, he said.
Nationwide, the target is to test about 1,200 people, he said. However, the trial could be ended early if it becomes apparent that the drug is failing or if it's working so well it should be given to nonparticipants.
That's what happened with Remdesivir, which provides some symptom relief and reduces mortality somewhat, he said.
It's "a hit but not a home run," he said.
Large clinical trials also showed that hydroxychloroquine is of no benefit at all after informal tests suggested it helped, he said.
SMH is still admitting people to the trials. For more information, call the Clinical Research Center at 941-917-2225.
By the numbers
In his latest video update, SMH CEO David Verinder said the hospital has had lots of ups and downs during the pandemic - and appears to be recovering from the recent surge now.
On Friday, the hospital had 62 COVID-19 patients, down from a high of 130 a few weeks ago. Of them, 28 were in the ICU, up seven from earlier in the week, but the positivity rate in testing over the last seven days had dropped to 3.9%.
Only one patient had died since Tuesday.
If the hospital's numbers continue to improve it will be important to avoid complacency, he said.
"We don't know where it's going to go this fall," Verinder said.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had six COVID-19 patients Friday, with seven employees, including one shared with another facility, self-quarantined. Its death toll since the pandemic began remained at seven.
The county reported 125 cases, however, the first time in more than two weeks that new cases topped 100. The positivity rate was 5.4%, declining for the fourth straight day, but there were seven deaths, bringing the total to 174.
The state added 6,218 new cases Friday, with 228 deaths — the third time in four days that the death toll has been more than 200.
