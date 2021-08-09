SARASOTA — The COVID-19 census at Sarasota Memorial Hospital hit 192 patients Monday, an increase of 47% in a week.
The census was 131 patients on Aug. 2, which was a record.
The number has gone up in five straight updates since then and has risen steadily from the 13 cases reported on July 2.
The hospital also reported eight deaths over the weekend, matching the number for Aug. 2-6.
Prior to last week, it had only reported eight total deaths since May 25.
The hospital's seven-day testing positivity rate was 16% Monday, compared to 13.8% for the prior period.
The ICU census Monday was 41 patients compared to 29 on Aug. 2 — a 41% increase.
Sarasota Memorial's experience is playing out all over the state in the latest coronavirus surge. It's been fueled by the emergence of the Delta variant, which now accounts for 93% of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Florida added more than 24,000 new cases last week for a total of 134,506 since the pandemic began. More than 600 people died of the illness, as the positivity rate rose for the seventh consecutive week, to 18.9%.
Hospitalizations set yet another record Monday, with 13,977 COVID-19 patients — nearly a quarter of the state's hospital beds.
There were 2,836 patients in ICU beds — nearly 45% of the state's total.
