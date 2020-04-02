VNcoronasarasota031420b

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has established a triage center outside its emergency room entrance to screen those with flu-like symptoms before they enter the hospital.

SARASOTA - Sarasota Memorial Hospital updated its COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Thursday, noting nine employees are being monitored at their homes after testing positive. 

That is up one from Wednesday. 

So far, five patients have died of the new coronavirus since it was first reported in the county a month ago. A total of 700 people have been tested, with 50 testing positive and another 99 having their tests "pending," the hospital stated. 

A total of 25 patients remain hospitalized with the ailment. 

A total of 28 others have been discharged with monitoring by the Florida Department of Health since COVID-19 was first announced a month ago. 

