SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is continuing its recovery from the height of the coronavirus pandemic even as the number of local cases has been ticking upward.
“We realize that the pandemic that we’re in is a marathon,” CEO David Verinder said Thursday in a video message to his staff that was shared with the media.
The hospital had seen the number of COVID-19 patients shrink from the 40s into single digits with no one in ICU. On the day he recorded the message, the patient count was back up to 20 and there were four patients in ICU.
There were 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday.
Statewide, the number of cases has set records for several days, higher even than during the peak of a couple of months ago. The statewide positive rate of 5.9% is a bit more than double the 2.9% rate in the county.
It’s been below 2.5% at SMH over the last week, according to the hospital’s website. It has treated and released about 145 patients, Verinder said.
The hospital has continued to stockpile personal protective equipment and most of its original safety protocols are still in place.
“We are ready if we have another spike in cases,” he said.
Everyone coming into the hospital is screened and made to wear a mask. People who show up with COVID-19 symptoms are rapid-tested and kept in isolation until the disease has been ruled out, he said.
“It’s a very controlled environment,” he said. “It’s a very safe place to be.”
Visitation rules have been relaxed somewhat, such as by allowing one-on-one visits in designated areas, but they’ll be tightened again if necessary, Verinder said.
Visitation at Venice Regional Bayfront Health is still suspended Marketing Director Julie Beatty said via email.
“We are monitoring the case count in our community and health department guidance to inform our decision on the safest approach to welcome visitors back to the hospital,” she said.
Face coverings are still required on everyone on its campus, too.
Verinder said that SMH’s patients volumes are returning to normal and surgeries are “back to where they were or even a little higher.”
Eighty percent of the employees who were furloughed when surgery was under a moratorium are back at work and the remainder should be back by the end of the month, he said.
Hurricane preparation has been going on through everything else, he said, and SMH is ready for that too, if there is one.
“We have always prepared for the worst and hoped for the best,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.