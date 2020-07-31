SARASOTA — When U.S. News & World Report released its annual hospital rankings last year, Sarasota Memorial Hospital was rated “high performing” in nine conditions and procedures.
A new one in cardiology and heart surgery — transcatheter aortic valve replacement — was added this year and SMH aced that one as well.
The hospital was rated five points out of five in all the subcategories under cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, orthopedics and pulmonology and lung surgery.
Less than 1% of the more than 4,000 hospitals evaluated nationwide earned the top score, according to an SMH news release.
Its designation as a “standout” hospital also reflects a high level of care for Medicare patients, it states.
It’s the No. 1 hospital in the region and No. 7 overall in the state, up one place from last year.
“I cannot recognize our physicians, nurses, leadership team and entire staff enough for their commitment to this community and the care they provide to our patients each and every day,” CEO David Verinder said in the news statement.
The data collected for the report predate the coronavirus pandemic but the hospital’s response to it is in keeping with the high standards already in place, he said.
“Their efforts have been truly heroic during this pandemic, and it is that unwavering diligence and dedication that will always set Sarasota Memorial apart,” he said.
Although the data used in the 2020-21 rankings predate COVID-19 and rankings were not affected by the pandemic’s impact on hospitals, this year’s report spotlights herculean efforts by health professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
“No hospital’s clinical team came through this unprecedented health crisis unscathed,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The pandemic has altered, perhaps permanently, how patients get care and from whom they get it. Amid the disruption, we are steadfastly committed to providing the public with authoritative data for comparing hospital quality.”
Other hospitals
SMH wasn’t the only area hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report:
• Venice Regional Bayfront Health was named high performing in heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
• Doctors Hospital of Sarasota was named high performing in hip replacement.
• Fawcett Memorial Hospital was named high performing in hip replacement and COPD.
• Bayfront Health Port Charlotte was named high performing in heart failure and COPD.
Englewood Community Hospital and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda were not recognized.
For more information about the 2020-21 U.S. News rankings, visit: TinyURL.com/yxn7w5xd.
