SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (SMH) has been honored as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals for the fifth time by IBM Watson Health.
SMH was chosen from 3,134 hospitals across the country for outperforming peer hospitals on all performance benchmarks in the study, including: inpatient mortality and complications, healthcare-associated infections, readmission rates, length of stay, costs of care and patient satisfaction.
Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder credits the achievement to the health system’s mission-driven team and the unwavering vision of its unpaid, publicly elected Sarasota County Public Hospital Board.
“This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication and longstanding public mission,” Verinder said in a news release. “Sarasota Memorial has served this community for 95 years, and it is that dedication and sense of community ownership and responsibility that drives everything we do.”
Compared to similar hospitals, the 100 Top Hospitals had better survival rates, fewer patient complications, fewer health-care-associated infections and lower 30-day mortality and readmission rates.
They also had shorter lengths of stay, lower inpatient expenses and higher ratings from patients.
According to this year’s study results, if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care provided the 100 Top facilities:
• 106,000 additional lives could be saved in-hospital.
• 49,000 additional patients could be complication-free.
• the typical patient could be released from the hospital at least a half-day sooner.
• more than $8.3 billion in inpatient costs could be saved.
Watson Health commended top performers that have appeared on the 100 Top Hospital list multiple times, noting in a qualitative study that the organizations share key characteristics, including a mature culture with commitment to continuity in executive leadership, nursing excellence, leaders deeply connected to the hospital and their community, and hospital boards committed to quality and safety.
“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., vice president and chief health officer of IBM Watson Health.
The 100 Top Hospitals study has been conducted annually since 1993. More information on this study and other 100 Top Hospitals research is available at: 100TopHospitals.com.
