SARASOTA — A shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds is becoming an increasing concern at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
But it's not the hospital's bed inventory that has officials worried. It's ICU beds in neighboring counties that are getting close to filling up — and what that could mean for Sarasota Memorial.
The hospital's chief executive officer David Verinder and chief medical officer James Fiorica addressed the issue in separate interviews Wednesday and Thursday.
On Thursday, when Fiorica spoke, ICU bed availability in the surrounding region ranged from 9.29% in Lee County to 25% in DeSoto County, though that number represented only two beds.
It was 11.59% in Manatee County and 16.33% in Charlotte County, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
The counties reported higher availability Friday but the virus continues to push occupancy up.
"When you start seeing your … nearby hospitals start reaching capacity, that means that patients are going to need to go somewhere and right now that's gonna be here," Fiorica said.
At the same time SMH has seen its own COVID-19 census rise on almost a daily basis this month, filling more and more acute care and ICU beds.
The census was 10 COVID-19 patients July 1, he said, rising to 78 less than a week later.
On Friday, it was 118, more than double the number during the early months of the pandemic. The seven-day positive testing rate was 11.3% Friday.
"What used to be one to two patients a day, we're now seeing 10 new COVID patients a day," he said.
Sarasota Memorial has the ability to expand from 72 ICU beds to more than 100, a step that could be required if cases in the region continue to mount.
"We're getting patients from other counties now and there's only so much we can take," said Dr. Kirk Voelker, a critical care specialist and director of Clinical Research at Sarasota Memorial, who was interviewed along with Fiorica.
Staff strain
Verinder and Fiorica both said Sarasota Memorial has enough ventilators and personal protective equipment to meet demand.
"But you need people to operate those ventilators," Fiorica said, and that's also becoming a concern.
Part of the reason is what Voelker referred to as battle fatigue — the stress of dealing with really sick people every day and the risk of taking the virus home to family.
Part of it is that employees are vulnerable to the virus as well. Forty-eight have tested positive since July 4, Verinder said.
"It weighs on the staff from several areas," Voelker said.
The hospital is reaching out early to try to bring in seasonal nurses now, Verinder said, and is checking in other states on nurse availability.
But it's not just nurses, Fioroca said. The increased census of COVID-19 patients is putting a strain on all staffing from radiology to transport.
"The core staff needs a break," he said.
Sarasota Memorial will try to provide one internally by reducing the number of surgeries being performed. Effective Monday, surgeries that would involve a post-operation hospitalization of more than three days will be delayed, Fiorica said.
Reducing the volume of surgeries by 20% or more will free up staff who can help with care of COVID-19 patients, he said.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota announced a reduction in non-emergency surgeries last week, as did its sister facilities Fawcett Memorial in Port Charlotte and Englewood Community Hospital.
Medicine shortage
A higher percentage of COVID-19 patients now are younger people, Voelker said, which is leading to improved outcomes.
The disease is "putting people's body through a marathon," he said.
"Younger people can tolerate that better and they recuperate better and their survival is better," Voelker added.
A less-sick person who shows improvement might be able to go home in a week or so, he said, while the total hospital stay for a critical case can be more than a month, with two or even three weeks of that spent in the ICU.
Being able to offer COVID-19 patients more than just support is yet another concern.
Sarasota Memorial is out of remdesivir, an antiviral drug shown to improve recovery times, Voelker said. The hospital had participated in a clinical trial of the drug earlier and no longer had a guaranteed supply when the trial ended.
Since then the drug has received emergency approval for use and is now in short supply. Another shipment likely won't come in until the end of the month.
It's also essentially out of convalescent plasma, he said. The plasma contains antibodies from someone local who has recovered from COVID-19, which means there's no source of it but donations of plasma.
Sarasota Memorial is continuing to treat COVID-19 patients with dexamethasone, a steroid of which there's an ample supply, he said, and some patients may qualify for a new clinical trial of an antiviral "cocktail."
Medicine doesn't have much more to offer patients right now, however.
"If we don't have any drugs, we don't have any convalescent plasma, the best we can do is offer supportive care and get them through this," he said.
Fiorica said that when he was interviewed a few weeks ago what he was worried about was what the next two weeks might bring. They brought a huge spike in cases.
He's similarly worried about what the next two weeks might bring.
"We're getting sicker patients coming in," he said. "We may, unfortunately, be losing more patients to this disease and I'm not sure the community's understanding that."
