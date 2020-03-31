SARASOTA — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in the county, but not nearly at the rate seen statewide.
There were 71 cases in the county as of Tuesday morning, up from 67 Monday night. No additional deaths were reported then, leaving the county's total at two.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported another death Tuesday evening, however.
"As of this afternoon, SMH is caring for 26 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. We have discharged 21 patients, and despite the extraordinary efforts of our care team, we are sorry to report that a third positive patient has passed away since the outbreak began," a news release stated.
In addition, the hospital has eight employees who have tested positive. One was hospitalized but has been discharged while the others have isolated at home, according to the news release.
None appears to have had close contact with an infected patient at the hospital, the release states. Patients and staff who had close contact with them are being notified and some staff members are isolating at home as a precaution. They'll be tested if they develop symptoms.
The hospital has tested nearly 600 people, of whom 40 tested positive.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health currently is treating one COVID-19 patient, according to Marketing Director Julie Beatty. An employee has also tested positive but is isolating at home, she said.
Monica Yadav, director of Marketing & Public Relations at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, didn't disclose how many COVID-19 patients the hospital has, but said it "has capacity to care for additional patients if needed."
SMH reported that it has increased its ICU beds from 62 to 80 and has identified areas for additional expansion, if needed.
Its highest priority right now, according to the news release, is obtaining personal protective equipment.
"We are working 24/7 to source supplies from every available channel as the outbreak accelerates," it states.
