SARASOTA — On any given day Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had about 30-35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — 5-6% of its census.
That’s far less than early projections would have predicted.
But systemwide, the hospital is also seeing lower numbers of all types of patients, even allowing for the current moratorium on elective surgeries, Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder said.
In-patient volume has been down 40-50%, he said in a message to staff that was shared with media. At SMH’s urgent care facilities it’s down 70% and in the ER it’s down 50%, Verinder said.
“We are very concerned that people are putting off procedures that are going to cause them problems down the road,” he said.
“If you’re having heart issues, come to the hospital,” he said. “If you’re having a stroke, come to the hospital.”
The hospital has implemented strict COVID-19 protocols, including the isolation of patients in a separate critical care unit, but it appears that concerns about contracting the illness may be keeping people away from medical facilities.
Combined with the drop in revenue from the surgery moratorium, hospitals across the state have suffered financial losses leading to staff reductions, including furloughs and layoffs, during a pandemic.
That’s why the Florida Hospital Association has lobbied Gov. Ron DeSantis to repeal his ban on elective surgery.
It shared its “OPEN Plan” with him last week.
The FHA backed the moratorium when it appeared that hospitals might be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Now, it stated in a news release announcing the plan, “data indicate that evidenced-based strategies to flatten the COVID-19 curve are working in Florida. Hospitalizations and mortality have stabilized.”
The steps it recommends in the resumption of elective procedures are to:
1. Observe the COVID-19 rate of occurrence in the community.
2. Prevent transmission of COVID-19 to patients and health care providers.
3. Establish a transparent and collaborative prioritization process to guide restoration of elective surgery and procedures.
4. Network with all health care providers across the continuum of care to fully restore health care services.
The decision about when to resume elective procedures, and how to bring them back, “likely will vary by facility,” according to the release.
Verinder said he foresees “reopening” in stages, as the community’s confidence grows.
“We all still have a lot to learn about this disease,” he said.
