SARASOTA — With the number of COVID-19 patients in the teens, only four in ICU and a positivity rate hovering around 1%, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has reopened to visitors on a limited basis.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota had already made the move.
SMH waited because “we don’t want to have a problem pop into our organization that’s self-inflicted,” CEO David Verinder said earlier.
Visitors must be age 18 or older; undergo a screening and temperature check; and wear a mask at all times while in the facility. They must also stay in the patient’s room during their visit.
People hospitalized for conditions other than COVID-19 are allowed one visitor a day for a one-hour visit from 1 to 6 p.m., a news release states. Visits to patients in critical care are limited to a half hour.
There’s no visitation for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or who have tested positive.
Emergency department patients may be accompanied into a treatment room by one person, while patients in surgical, procedural and testing areas may have one support person whose access will be limited to the first floor or the designated waiting area.
Two designated parents or caregivers may visit Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients.
Labor & Delivery patients may have one support person, and a certified doula or community midwife if the mother has been transferred to SMH.
Mothers and babies are allowed a visitor from one support person during their recovery stay in the Mother-Baby Unit.
Bayside Center for Behavioral Health is not accepting visitors.
Visitation to the Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is restricted. Call 941-917-4950 or visit the Nursing & Rehab Center page at SMH.com for updates.
More information about visitation is at SMH.com/covid19.
At Venice Regional, it has with health and safety guidelines that include a temperature check and health screening.
People who have COVID-19 symptoms, who have traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19 or who have had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter unless they are seeking medical care.
Visitation was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but the infection rate in the county has been lowering.
Visitation is allowed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week but each patient is only permitted one visitor per day. Visitors are to wear a face mask, maintain social distance and remain in the patient’s room.
